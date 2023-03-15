Papmochani Ekadashi 2023: Images, wishes, and greetings to share on this auspicious day

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 15, 2023
Papmochani Ekadashi falls on March 18, 2023 and is a day that is believed to free a person from sins and worries (when observed with devotion).
On this auspicious day, here are a few images & wishes to share with your dear ones who are fasting to seek the blessings of the Lord and praying to embrace the goodness of the occasion.
"Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya!" May this Ekadashi fill you with happiness and content as you chant the names and praise of Lord Vishnu.
May Lord Vishnu impart you with all the strength to do the right things and fade all your bad karmas with your desirable actions. Best wishes on Papmochani Ekadashi.
Best wishes of Papmochani Ekadashi 2023.
May the Hare Krishna Maha Mantra protect you from the evil. "Happy Ekadashi."