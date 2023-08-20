Nag Panchami 2023: Wishes & Greetings To Share On This Special Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2023
Nag Panchami 2023 falls on August 21, Monday. This is a special day dedicated to Snake God in the Hindu religion.
On this day, devotees worship snakes to seek forgiveness for their sins involving killings of the reptile (known or unknown). However, some believe that one must not offer milk to them as it can harm their health.
Also, the day of Nag Panchami is marked with prayers to the 12 serpent Gods - Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka, and Pingala.
Keeping a fast, especially by eating without salt or consuming uncooked food, women in the family visit temples having the respective deity. Special garlands made out of cotton buds are offered.
Mark this auspicious day with some festival greetings and messages.
"Happy Nag Panchami."
Best wishes of Nag Panchami; may Nag Devta forgive your sins and bless you with goodness.
