Mahaperiyavar birth anniversary: Wishes & greetings to share on the special day of Sage of Kanchi

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 19, 2023
May 20, 2023 marks the birth anniversary of the 68th Jagadguru Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham who was Jagadguru Shri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati Mahaswamigal, commonly known by devotees as the Sage of Kanchi or Mahaperiyavar.
Born as Swaminathan Shasthri in 1894, his spiritual advancements and miracles made him a guru who is worshipped by many (Hindu) people across the globe today. It was noted that he travelled across India spreading Dharma and the teachings of Adi Shankaracharya.
It is stated in religious texts that Sri Kamakshi Devi appeared in front of Him and put Him to test. Later, she offered special darshan to Mahaperiyava and blessed Him.
May Mahaperiyavar's blessings be with you and guide you in the path you choose. Happy Mahaperiyavar Jayanti.
I bow and surrender to the Sage of Kanchi, our eternal guru, and the goddess he prayed Kamakshi Devi. Best wishes of the auspicious day!
