Lammas 2023: Date, Significance & Everything About 'Loaf Mass Day'

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023
Lammas, also known as 'Loaf Mass Day', is a traditional harvest festival celebrated among Christians.
The occasion marks the first harvest of the season and gratitude to Lord Jesus for the same.
On this day, Christians in some parts of the globe take a loaf of bread to the church to attend a special mass.
Also, it is believed that carrying a full plate not only with a loaf of bread but also some fruits and flowers brings auspiciousness to one's family and their economic well-being.
Dates, apples and a candle are used to decorate the plate and give it a complete look. Special sweets are prepared on this occasion.
It is said that the day now known as Lammas, was formerly observed as St. Peter's Feast Day in Chains, US. It was later popularised as Loaf Mass Day because this day was offered as thanksgiving for the wheat harvest, used for the bread that becomes the Eucharist.
