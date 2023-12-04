Kalbhairav Jayanti 2023: All You Need To Know About The Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva's Fierce Avtar

By: Swarna Srikanth | December 04, 2023

Kalbhairav is said to be an avatar of Lord Shiva and the day he manifested is known as the Kalbhairav Jayanti.

Wikipedia

The religious event falls on Krishna Paksha Ashtami Day of Margashirsha month. In 2023, Kalbhairav Jayanti will be observed on Tuesday, December 5.

Kaal Bhairav Temple Varanasi

Some of the popular temples of the Lord are located in Ujjain, Varanasi, and East Godavari among others. The Kalbhairav shrine located in Kathmandu is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Facebook/Kaal Bhairav Ujjain

Interestingly, liquor is offered to the Lord as 'bhog' and accepted later as prasad.

Facebook/Kaal Bhairav Ujjain

Reciting and listening to the Kalbhairav Astakam on this day is considered very special. It is said that doing so along with reading about Kalbhairav attracts auspiciousness to the family.

Pinterest

May Kalbhairav protect you as you take shelter in Him. Har Har Mahadev!

X/@AnuSatheesh5

