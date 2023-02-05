Thaipusam 2023: Devotees in Malaysia celebrate the Tamil festival with great vigour

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 05, 2023
Thaipusam is a festival celebrated by the Tamil community in India and across the globe.
Pictures of the holy day being observed in great vigour in Malaysia were shared by a Malaysian National News Agency named Bernama. Take a look at some spiritually blessed visuals of the Thaipusam celebrations in Malaysia.
Lord Murugan is worshipped by devotees on this auspicious day.
The celebrations see people visiting the temples in large numbers and involving in the special 'kavadi aattam' festivities
Devotees usually dress in yellow or white clothes to seek the blessings of Lord Murugan while marking the divine day.
Thaipusam celebrations in Malaysia witnessed the traditional 'kavadi aattam,' a religious folk art form which is loosely translated as the 'Burden Dance.'
Devotees carrying the kavadi and sporting the spiritual vibe was spotted during the Thaipusam celebrations in Malaysia
Devotees were seen carrying the idol of Lord Murugan on their shoulders while echoing the chants of his name.