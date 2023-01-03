In pics: Everything you want to know about Jain pilgrimage site Sammed Shikharji' protest

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 03, 2023
Sammed Shikharji also known as Sammet Shikharji or Shikharji is located in Jharkhand and is a holy site for the Jains, which is in news these day as the community has been protesting to overturn Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government's decision declaring it as a tourist spot
The members of the Jain community held a countrywide massive protest on January 1 and a delegation even reached Delhi to hand over a letter to the President Droupadi Murmi to put forth their demand
The place is located on the Parasnath hill in the Giridih district of Jharkhand and is considered to be the biggest pilgrimage site by the Jain community
Parasnath hill is known across the country to be the highest mountain in the state of Jharkhand
It is believed that it is the place where 20 of the 24 Jain Tirthankaras attained ‘moksha‘ or salvation after meditating
In Delhi, thousands of Jain people protested at India Gate with banners, and posters demanding that 'Shri Sammed Shikarji' should not be turned into a tourist place
In Mumbai, a march was taken out at various places and the community has also decided to take out a protest again on January 4 to press for their demands. Around 1 lakh people from the community are expected to participate in the protest
