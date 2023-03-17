In pics: Aphrodite, the Greek Goddess of beauty, sexual love & fertility

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 17, 2023
Goddess of Fertility (Aphrodite) Day is marked on March 18.
The special day celebrates Venus, Aphrodite, and other gods and goddesses of fertility as per various faiths and religions.
The day is not only special for those planning to have a child, but every women on this planet who seeks the divine blessings for good health and beauty.
Pic: Metropolitian Museum of Art
Aphrodite is the goddess of sex, love, and beauty. She is also known as the goddess of the sea since she was created from the white foam of the genitals of Uranus.
Pic: ThingLink
As sexual pleasure and activity counts to the display of fertility, she is worshipped as Goddess of Fertility as well.
Although the entire process is considered by many as scientific and biological, people don't let go their beliefs in gods and the powers of the universe and wind up following ancient traditions and rituals in order to conceive in good health.
Hermes was attracted towards Aphrodite's beauty and fell in love with her. Hermaphroditus, in Greek myth, was the son of Hermes and Aphrodite.