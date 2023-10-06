Guru Gobind Singh Death Anniversary: 5 Motivational Quotes By The Sikh Leader

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 06, 2023
Sikhs would mark the death anniversary of their tenth guru Guru Gobind Singh on October 7, 2023. The Sikh Guru would be remembered for his contributions and preachings to the community.
On this day, take note of some quotes attributed to Him. You may share it with your dear ones to mark the death anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.
(1) "If you are strong, torture not the weak, And thus lay not the axe to thy empire."
(2) "Har aan kas ki o rastbaazi kunad Rahim-e bar o rehmsaazi kunad Those who follow the path of truth In their thought and action, He showers mercies upon them, They are granted His compassion."
(3) “He who trusts, however, in an oath on God, His Protection also in He; in need, He shows the Path.”
(4) “Serve others with kindness and love and the Lord will reward you with His grace.”
(5) “Don't be worried about what the world thinks, do what is right and just in the eyes of the Lord.”
