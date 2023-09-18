Did You Know The Fascinating Legend Behind Ganesh Chaturthi?

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023
The legend behind Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, varies in different Hindu traditions and texts. One of the most popular and widely accepted legends is the story of Lord Ganesha's creation by Goddess Parvati and his subsequent birth.
According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati, the consort of Lord Shiva, once wished to take a bath and created a boy out of turmeric paste to guard her privacy while she bathed.
She breathed life into the figure and named him Ganesha. She instructed Ganesha to guard the entrance to her chamber and not allow anyone to enter while she bathed.
Meanwhile, Lord Shiva, unaware of Ganesha's existence, returned to the abode and tried to enter the chamber. Ganesha, following his mother's orders, stopped Shiva from entering.
This led to a fierce battle between the two, with Shiva's anger causing him to behead Ganesha.
Upon hearing the commotion, Goddess Parvati rushed out and was devastated to find her son beheaded. She pleaded with Lord Shiva to bring Ganesha back to life.
Realizing the mistake, Shiva ordered his followers, the ganas, to find the head of the first living being they encountered and bring it to him. They found an elephant and brought its head to Shiva.
With great compassion and love, Lord Shiva attached the elephant's head to Ganesha's body, giving him a unique, elephant-headed form. He then granted Ganesha the boon of being the "Vighnaharta" (remover of obstacles) and declared that Ganesha would be worshiped before any other deity on auspicious occasions and festivals.
This legend explains why Ganesha is often invoked at the beginning of any important task or ceremony to seek his blessings and remove obstacles. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha and is marked by elaborate rituals, prayers, and festivities to honor him as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and prosperity.
Different regions of India may have variations of this legend, but the core story of Ganesha's birth and his unique appearance remains consistent in Hindu mythology.
