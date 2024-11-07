Chhath Pooja 2024: Women Offer Sandhya Arghya On Day-3

By: Kajal Kumari | November 07, 2024

The ritual performed on the day-3 of Chhath Pooja is called ‘Sandhya Arghya.’ Arghya means water offering, which is made to the setting sun in this very day.

Clicked by Pintu Namdev

It is said that Chhath is the only festival in which Arghya is offered to the setting sun.

For Sandhya Arghya, the vratti observes a 36-hour Nirjala fast after having Gur Ki Kheer and Dosti Roti as prasad on the day of Kharna.

On the third day, devotees prepare the ‘bhog’ to be offered to Sun God during the Arghya. This is the day when Thekua is made by the vratti.

Along with Thekua, comes all the seasonal fruits like apples, bananas, sugarcanes, water chestnuts, etc. Gagar Nimbu is a special fruit which is available only during this festival.

All the prasad items are then arranged in a bamboo ‘Soop’ and a big bamboo baskets and then, the devotees go to ghats, lakes, ponds or other water bodies to offer Arghya.

For the Arghya, the devotee enters water first. This gesture symbolises surrender to God and humility.

At the end, the water is offered in the west direction to the setting sun in a brass Kalash marking the Sandhya Arghya.

On November 7, the sun set at 5:46 pm.

Thousands of families from Indore offered Sandhya Arghya to the setting sun on the third day of Chhath Pooja and seeked blessings.

Happy Chhath Pooja!

