Canada: Old church transformed into Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara by Sikh community in Red Deer area; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 20, 2023
An old church has been transformed into a Sikh place of worship -- the first in Canada's Red Deer city after requests from the local Sikh community since 2005.
The Cornerstone Gospel Chapel at 5911 63rd Street is now Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara, and will open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
It will serve around 150 families, 250 international students and temporary foreign workers from India, CBC News reported.
The gurdwara, which opened last month, includes a main floor with a large basement area and kitchen. The centre's kitchen provides free vegetarian meals ('langar') to visitors and anyone who needs it.
The Sikh community took over the building last month after the Red Deer County in Alberta province approved requests for a gurdwara in August last year.
The community received donations from neighbouring Sikh communities in Calgary, Edmonton and Surrey, British Columbia, along with private donations to the tune of $450,000, which allowed them to buy the building with no mortgage.