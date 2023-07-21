Andal Jayanti: Date, Significance & All You Need To Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2023
Andal was a 10th century Tamil poet who is revered as a saint in the southern parts of India.
Also revered as Kothai Naachiyaar, Andal is the only female Alvar among the 12 Alvar saints of South India.
The auspicious day on which she was born is celebrated as Andal Jayanti. This year, it falls on July 22.
As a young woman, she fell in divine love with Lord Vishnu, the form of Sri Ranganatha, and refused to wed any mortal man.
When her father was to get her married, she insisted that she would marry only Sri Ranganatha and no one else.
On Andal Jayanti, devotees read stories about Her and recite the hymns created by Her, mainly the Thiruppavai.
Prayer to Andal (Who is also worshipped as Parvati or Bhudevi): Dhanurdharaayai Cha Vidmahe - Sarva Siddhayai Cha Dheemahi - Thanno Dharaa Prachodhayaath
