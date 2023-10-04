Ahead Of Navratri 2023, Pictures Showing Little Girl Dressed As 9 Forms Of Ma Durga Go Viral

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2023
Jai Ma Durge! Navratri is yet to arrive, but its celebrations seem to have already started.
Ahead of the festival, a reel featuring a little girl dressed as the nine divine forms of the Goddess surfaced on Instagram. The girl has been identified as Siri.
To the unversed, the nine forms of Ma Durga worshipped during this auspicious period are (in order): Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.
The clip opened with a picture of Siri dressed up as Shailaputri, the first form of Navdurga.
Next, the girl was seen wearing a pure white saree and a jap-mala. She was clicked alongside a 'kamandalam.'
Depicting Chandraghanta, the symbol of courage and eternal energy, the child was shot in the backdrop of a lotus and a tiger (soft toy). She also wore an adorable DIY crown.
Later in the reel, Siri was seen dressed up as Kushmanda as she held a mace (Gada) in her hand.
A six-headed doll (representing Skanda) was placed next to the girl to depict Skandamata, one of the forms of Navdurga.
The reel which has attracted more than 100K views on Instagram further showed the girl as Katyayani.
Next, she was dressed up to recreate the fierce look of Ma Kalaratri.
The video which has gone viral concluded with the girl smiling while recreating the look of Siddhidhatri.
Thanks For Reading!