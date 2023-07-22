9 Prayers Which You Must Chant Especially During Purushottam Maas

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 22, 2023

The sacred month 'Purushottam Maas' has already begun. Here are some prayers and songs you may recite to be blessed with abundance.

Chaurastakam

jagannathastakam

Nanda Nandanastakam

Jaya Radha Madhav

Vrajraj Sutastakam

Radhikastakam

Bhagavad Gita Chapter 15: Purushottam Yoga

Brahma Samhita

The Hare Krishna Maha Mantra

The above prayer suggestions were made in the book titled 'Purushottam Adhik Maas' authored by ISKCON monk Nityanand Charan Das.

