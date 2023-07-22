9 Prayers Which You Must Chant Especially During Purushottam Maas

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 22, 2023
The sacred month 'Purushottam Maas' has already begun. Here are some prayers and songs you may recite to be blessed with abundance.
Chaurastakam
jagannathastakam
Nanda Nandanastakam
Jaya Radha Madhav
Vrajraj Sutastakam
Radhikastakam
Bhagavad Gita Chapter 15: Purushottam Yoga
Brahma Samhita
The Hare Krishna Maha Mantra
The above prayer suggestions were made in the book titled 'Purushottam Adhik Maas' authored by ISKCON monk Nityanand Charan Das.
