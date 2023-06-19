7 Mesmerising Images Of Lord Jagannath For Phone And Desktop Wallpaper

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023
Looking out for some beautiful images of Lord Jagannath, Baladev and Subhadra Devi to set as your phone or desktop wallpaper this festival season? You may choose from these mesmerising clicks.
It's Rath Yatra time! Let the joy overload during this auspicious period.
On June 20, 2023, i.e. Tuesday, India will witness its oldest and largest Hindu chariot festival celebrated annually during the month of Ashadh, the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha.
Jagannath Ji Ki Jai... Hare Krishna!
