7 Enchanting Visuals From New Delhi's Akshardham Mandir, The Shrine Visited By UK PM Rishi Sunak

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 10, 2023
As UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits the Akshardham Swaminarayan Mandir with his wife Akshata Murthy, take a look at some of the beautiful and enchanting pictures from the temple.
The temple is not only a place to experience calming vibrations and energy but also a site blessed with stunning architecture. It is also a tourist attraction in the national capital which hosts laser and fountain shows along with a heritage walk.
One might say that the best time to visit this place is in the evening as it gives a treat to one's eye with spectacular and well-lit views.
However, walking through the premises in the morning hours or during the sun can make you witness wonderful carvings there.
Every sculpture running across the walls of the Akshardham Mandir narrate a story from the religious scriptures.
Especially, at the Gajendra Peeth, one would see artworks involving elephants along with insights on their spiritual significance.
Also, people can't ignore the ceiling which features a great work of art with intricate designs.
Finally, when you enter the Garbhagruh, you are blessed with a divine ambiance. The deity of Swaminarayan (also known as Sahajanand Swami) is placed at the centre in the presence of other Hindu gods and goddesses.
Thanks For Reading!