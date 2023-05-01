World Tuna Day: Amazing facts about the fish that you didn't know before

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 01, 2023
World Tuna Day is marked every year on May 2 and was established by the United Nations General Assembly with the aim to raise awareness about the importance of the fish.
PETA
Tuna swim incredible distances as they migrate and they can go as fast as 43 miles per hour.
Unsplash
They are wild in nature and eat squid, crustaceans, and feed mainly on baitfish such as herring, bluefish, and mackerel.
UN data suggests that more than 7 million metric tons of tuna and tuna-like species are harvested yearly. It also has a high demand in the market which makes it one of the most globally traded seafood (over 8%).
Pixabay
The largest tuna ever caught was an Atlantic bluefin that weighed 1,496 pounds!
Wikimedia Commons
Tuna holds medical benefits when consumed. They are rich in Omega-3’s, vitamins B12, D, calcium and iron.