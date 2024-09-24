NASA's 10 Biggest Discoveries That Prove Habituality On Mars

By: Manasi Kamble | September 24, 2024
NASA is celebrating the 10th year since the MAVEN mission landed on Mars. Let's explore their decade-long research, which yields evidence in favor of the theory of potential 'life on Mars'.
Water Scales on rocks Mars, the red planet, is surrounded by rocks and most of these rocks possess scales that usually are left behind by water residence
Wind blown sediments on mars The red planet is covered with sediments that are made due to forceful wind directions
Ice Crater on Mars Caused by a meteorite, this crater formation proves possibility of habitual environment and sustainable water resource on Mars
Perchlorates, a molecule made with chlorine and oxygen, have been found on Mars by NASA's Phoenix lander, Curiosity rover and Viking missions in the 1970s also detected these salts.
Possiblity of microbial life existing on Mars around 3.6 billion years ago
Old Volcanic Deposits This image of part of the Eridania area on Mars displays large blocks of deep-basin sediments that have been enclosed and partly covered by newer volcanic deposits.
NASA has recorded the sound of a meteor banging on the surface of Mars, this indicated there are multiple layers of deposits under the surface.
The Grand Canyon on Mars, Valles Marineris is located along the equator of Mars, on the east side of the Tharsis Bulge, and stretches for nearly a quarter of the planet's circumference.
