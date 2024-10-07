NASA Pictures Of The Week! Check Out Captivating Images

By: Manasi Kamble | October 07, 2024

NASA shared mesmerising images of the wonderful skies in the past week. Take a look at what NASA has in store for you!

Crab Nebula/ NASA

October 1, 2024 Porphyrion: The Longest Known Black Hole Jets

Science Communication Lab for Martijn Oei et al., Caltech/ NASA

October 2, 2024 The Large Magellanic Cloud Galaxy

Ireneusz Nowak/ NASA

October 3, 2024 Eclipse at Sunrise

Wang Letian/ NASA

October 4, 2024 Comet at Moonrise

Gabriel Zaparolli/ NASA

October 5, 2024 M27: Not a Comet

Francesco Sferlazza, Franco Sgueglia/ NASA

October 6, 2024 The Magnificent Tail of Comet McNaught

Robert H. McNaught/ NASA

October 7, 2024 The Long Tails Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS

Jose Santivañez Mueras/ NASA

Thanks For Reading!

8 Mind-Blowing Discoveries By NASA That Defines Space As We Know It
Find out More