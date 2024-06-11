In Pics: ISRO Published Recent Photos Sent By The AdityaL1 Of The 'Sun Fury'

By: Manasi Kamble | June 11, 2024
Sun image in Narrow Band 300 nm (NB6): The continuum emission shows the sunspots in the active regions. The plage region around the sunspots is also visible. The sunspots show umbra (dark sunspots) and penumbra (less dark region around the sunspot).
X (@ISRO_ADITYAL1)
Sun image in Narrow Band 283 nm (NB5): The continuum emission shows the sunspots in the active regions. The plages around the active regions are also visible. The relative brightness of the sunspots are different from 276 nm narrow band. This variation appears as the different narrow bands probe different heights of the atmosphere, probing the structural difference of the magnetic tubes at different heights.
X (@ISRO_ADITYAL1)
Sun image in Mg II h line (NB4): Similar to NB3, NB4 shows the bright active regions on the Solar disk. The active regions signify magnetically active regions on the Sun’s surface. Solar flares may originate in these active regions due to changes in magnetic fields. The Sun is moving towards solar maximum, giving rise to enhanced activity. So, there are several active regions visible around the equatorial region.
X (@ISRO_ADITYAL1)
Sun image in Mg II k line (NB3): NB3 shows the bright, active regions on the Solar disk. The active regions signify magnetically active regions on the Sun’s surface. Large solar flares may originate in these active regions due to changes in magnetic field. The Sun is moving towards solar maximum, giving rise to enhanced activity. So, there are several active regions visible around the equatorial region.
X (@ISRO_ADITYAL1)
Sun image in Narrow Band 276 nm (NB2): The continuum emission shows the sunspots in the active regions. The plages around the active regions are also visible.
X (@ISRO_ADITYAL1)
Sun image in Broad Band 320-360 nm (BB3): 320-360 nm broadband probes the UV continuum emission from the chromosphere, sampling a wide range of depth in the solar atmosphere. The sunspots on the disk and the limb are prominently visible.
X (@ISRO_ADITYAL1)