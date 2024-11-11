Did You Know? 7 Survival Tactics Followed By Astronauts In Space

By: Manasi Kamble | November 11, 2024
Basic Life Survival Systems: These systems offer astronauts a consistent availability of oxygen, water, and sustenance.
Temperature control: Astronauts are protected from extreme temperatures in space by their suits and spacecraft systems.
Exercise Activities: Astronauts work out for roughly two hours daily to avoid muscle deterioration and bone fragility. They utilize specialized equipment intended for space, including treadmills, ergometers, and vacuum cylinders.
Recycling water Astronauts utilize filtration systems to purify water from sweat and urine to use for daily usage.
Radiation safety The walls of the spacecraft and spacesuits shield astronauts from radiation.
Hypobaric chamber Astronauts prepare in a hypobaric chamber to mimic situations involving a decrease or absence of air pressure.
Training for mental resilience Astronauts engage in psychological exercises to manage stress and isolation.
