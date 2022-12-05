10 stunning pictures of Milky Way Galaxy by NASA will inspire you to take a flight to space

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 05, 2022
Open Clusters: These contain between a few dozen to a few thousand stars, all formed from the same cloud of gas and dust. Their shape is more irregular than spherical, with large amounts of gas between the stars.
Globular Clusters: These are roughly spherical groups of stars bound together by their mutual gravitational attraction. They contain several thousand to millions of stars all formed from the same cloud of gas and dust.
Embedded Clusters: These are like a "prequel" to open and globular clusters. As the youngest type of star cluster, they contain newly born and forming stars surrounded by cosmic gas and dust.
Our universe is speckled with stars, with billions just in our galaxy. Some stars live alone or in twos or threes, but others are bound together by gravity into much larger communities.
What triggers the formation of star clusters? Researchers found evidence that star clusters form through cosmic collisions between giant clouds of molecular gas and dust.
Twinkle, twinkle many stars… This new Hubble image features NGC 2660, an open star cluster in the constellation Vela.
The Pleiades is a star cluster you can see without a telescope! Though called the “seven sisters” for its brightest members, the cluster contains over a thousand stars loosely bound by gravity.
This picture by Hubble telescope showcases brightness of the star-forming regions which have been activated by this merger, which are particularly luminous in infrared light
