What Is Ashadhi Wari Palkhi? Explore It Through 10 Mesmerising Photos

By: Aakash Singh | June 22, 2024

The palkhis are processions carrying the revered symbolic footwear (paduka) of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj

Akshay Bhujbal

They commence their journeys from Dehu and Alandi respectively and reach Pandharpur on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi after 21 days

Akshay Bhujbal

Traditionally, the Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi halts at the Inamdar Wada in Dehu on the night of its departure, while the Palkhi of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj halts at Gandhi Wada in Alandi at night

Akshay Bhujbal

Upon arriving in Pune city, both Palkhis take a rest day—the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi at Nivdunga Vitthal Mandir and the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi at the Palkhi Vithoba Mandir

Akshay Bhujbal

The following day, both Palkhis begin their separate journeys towards Pandharpur

Akshay Bhujbal

Warkaris of all ages—both men and women—participate in the journey

Akshay Bhujbal

During their journey, the administration ensures the availability of clean drinking water, mobile toilets, health services, and other necessary provisions for the warkaris

Akshay Bhujbal

The citizens of the areas through which the processions pass take darshan of the revered symbolic footwear and even donate food, clothing, etc., to the warkaris

Akshay Bhujbal

Upon reaching Pandharpur on Ashadi Ekadashi, the devotees take a sacred dip in the Chandrabhaga (Bhima) river before proceeding to visit the Vitthal temple

Akshay Bhujbal

The tradition of palkhis in Maharashtra spans many centuries and continues to this day

Akshay Bhujbal

