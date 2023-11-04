The Pune Fountain Pen Show 2023: Celebrating The Art Of Penmanship

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2023

In celebration of World Fountain Pen Day on November 3, the Pune Fountain Pen Show 2023 has been organised in the city

The event features over 100 exquisite Indian and foreign fountain pen brands on display, attracting pen collectors, students, professionals, and enthusiasts of all ages from across the country

The exhibition commenced on November 3 at the Shreyas Banquet on Apte Road and will continue until November 5

The opening ceremony featured Deepak Velankar, a renowned senior news anchor of Doordarshan and Akashvani, as the inaugural guest

The event was graced by writer, poet, dramatist, and social worker Rajiv Tambe, along with retired police commissioner of Solapur, Harish Baijal

The exhibition is organised around the theme of Atmanirbhar Bharat

Major Indian pen manufacturing companies such as Asa, Ayush, Beena, Click, Fronx, Gama, Guider, Houndsman, Kanwrite, Likhit, Lotus, Mohi, Niji, Ranga, Ratnam, Sage, Skylark, Stex, Vazir, VSign, Constellations88, Daytone, and Endless were seen

Imported brands also had a prominent presence

Pelikan, Diplomat, Opus 88, Herlitz, Noodler's Ink, Taccia, Kaweco, Nahvalur, Mont Blanc, Monteverde, Stipula, Waldmann, Sheaffer, De Atramentis and Rohrer Klinger were some of the foreign brands

Thanks For Reading!

PHOTOS: Must-Buy Items At Dastkari Haat Bazaar In Pune
Find out More