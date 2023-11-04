The Pune Fountain Pen Show 2023: Celebrating The Art Of Penmanship

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2023
In celebration of World Fountain Pen Day on November 3, the Pune Fountain Pen Show 2023 has been organised in the city
The event features over 100 exquisite Indian and foreign fountain pen brands on display, attracting pen collectors, students, professionals, and enthusiasts of all ages from across the country
The exhibition commenced on November 3 at the Shreyas Banquet on Apte Road and will continue until November 5
The opening ceremony featured Deepak Velankar, a renowned senior news anchor of Doordarshan and Akashvani, as the inaugural guest
The event was graced by writer, poet, dramatist, and social worker Rajiv Tambe, along with retired police commissioner of Solapur, Harish Baijal
The exhibition is organised around the theme of Atmanirbhar Bharat
Major Indian pen manufacturing companies such as Asa, Ayush, Beena, Click, Fronx, Gama, Guider, Houndsman, Kanwrite, Likhit, Lotus, Mohi, Niji, Ranga, Ratnam, Sage, Skylark, Stex, Vazir, VSign, Constellations88, Daytone, and Endless were seen
Imported brands also had a prominent presence
Pelikan, Diplomat, Opus 88, Herlitz, Noodler's Ink, Taccia, Kaweco, Nahvalur, Mont Blanc, Monteverde, Stipula, Waldmann, Sheaffer, De Atramentis and Rohrer Klinger were some of the foreign brands
