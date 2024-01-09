Shankhnaad Pathak: Pune Coach Blowers Invited to Ayodhya - In PHOTOS

By: Aakash Singh | January 09, 2024
Pune's conch blower team, Keshav Shankhnaad Pathak, received invitation to perform at Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration
Team leader Nitin Mahajan excitedly shares the official invitation from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra
A diverse group of 111 musicians, ranging from 5 to 85 years old, set to represent Pune's cultural richness in Ayodhya
The Keshav Shankhnaad team, comprising mostly women, has been an integral part of Pune's festive celebrations and religious events
The team is preparing to travel to Ayodhya for the grand ceremonies from January 18 to 22
Nitin Mahajan leads the Pune team that has amazed audiences at Ganeshotsav and beyond
