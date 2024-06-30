Pune Welcomes Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhis: A Joyous Arrival of Warkaris

By: Aakash Singh | June 30, 2024

The palkhis of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj were welcomed in Pune

Every year, the Warkari community embarks on the sacred Wari pilgrimage to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi

During this pilgrimage, Palkhis of saints like Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram are carried from their samadhi sites to Pandharpur

The journey is a vibrant and deeply spiritual event, drawing countless devotees

Warkari shows gratitude by applying vermilion to on-duty cops in Pune

A rangoli drawn on FC Road near Goodluck Cafe to welcome Warkaris

A child in traditional Warkari attire was spotted on FC Road

Both palkhis will take a rest day in Pune and then proceed ahead

A medical camp has been set up in Pune to provide free health check up for Warkaris