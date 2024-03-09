Pune: "Voices of Resilience 2.0" Features Works Of Women Painters

By: Ankita Apte | March 09, 2024

The Art Pune Foundation is commemorating International Women's Day in an "artistic" way

A special exhibition titled "Voices of Resilience 2.0" has been organised

It features the works of 32 women painters, representing diverse voices, stories and resilience of women

Paintings of 30+ known women artists are on display in this exhibition, curated by Priyamvada Pawar

Artists include Aditi Hardikar, Deepali S, Falguni Gokhale, Sanju Jain among others

The exhibition also features sculptures depicting various aspects of a woman's personality and life

The exhibition is being held at Raja Ravi Varma Gallery on Ghole Road

It will be open for art enthusiasts from 11AM to 7PM till March 10

Art enthusiasts are delving into the lives of women through the eyes of women artists

