Pune: Leopard, Missing From Katraj Zoo Enclosure, Captured After 48 Hours - See Photos

By: Aakash Singh | March 05, 2024
A male leopard named Sachin managed to escape from its enclosure at Pune’s Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in the early hours of Monday morning
It was finally captured at 9:15pm on Tuesday
In addition to the Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (WARRC) and Zoo personnel, teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and State Forest Department assisted in the rescue operation
The male leopard was housed at the Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (WARRC) within the zoo
The leopard was relocated from Hampi in Karnataka approximately three months ago as part of an animal exchange initiative
Earlier in the day, the big cat was captured on CCTV camera