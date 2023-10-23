Pune Gears Up For Spectacular Dussehra Festivities

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 23, 2023

Dussehra is celebrated after Navratri, a Hindu festival that spans nine days every year

The festival denotes the victory of Lord Ram over Ravan and is marked as the triumph of good over evil

People are seen buying marigold flowers

The 10th day of Navratri also marks the day when Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura

Every year on this day, effigies of Ravana are set alight to mark the festival of Dussehra

Effigies of Ravana's son Meghnath and brother Kumbhkaran are also burnt in some places

People also buy new things, especially gold, on this auspicous day

Thanks For Reading!

Pune: A Look At The Preparations For Ravan Dahan
Find out More