Pune: Another Tragic Accident at Chandani Chowk Kills Two

By: Aakash Singh | June 13, 2024

The series of accidents in Pune shows no signs of stopping

An accident in Kothrud today killed two and injured at least 5 people

It involved vehicles including a MSRTC bus, a dumper and few two wheelers

Traffic snarls at Chandani Chowk area after the accident

Vehicles were stopped at the square after the accident

Two people were killed and five others were injured when an ST bus traveling from Chandni Chowk towards Kothrud veered off the road and collided with cars

A concrete mixer truck was also involved in the accident

The MSRTC bus which caused the accident