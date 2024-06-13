Pune: Another Tragic Accident at Chandani Chowk Kills Two

By: Aakash Singh | June 13, 2024
The series of accidents in Pune shows no signs of stopping
An accident in Kothrud today killed two and injured at least 5 people
It involved vehicles including a MSRTC bus, a dumper and few two wheelers
Traffic snarls at Chandani Chowk area after the accident
Vehicles were stopped at the square after the accident
Two people were killed and five others were injured when an ST bus traveling from Chandni Chowk towards Kothrud veered off the road and collided with cars
A concrete mixer truck was also involved in the accident
The MSRTC bus which caused the accident