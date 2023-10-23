Pune: A Look At The Preparations For Ravan Dahan

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 23, 2023
An artist was captured putting the finishing touches on the Ravan effigies on the eve of Dussehra
Dussehra is celebrated after Navratri, a Hindu festival that spans nine days every year
The festival denotes the victory of Lord Ram over Ravan and is marked as the triumph of good over evil
The 10th day of Navratri also marks the day when Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura
Every year on this day, effigies of Ravana are set alight to mark the festival of Dussehra
Effigies of Ravana's son Meghnath and brother Kumbhkaran are also burnt in some places
Thanks For Reading!