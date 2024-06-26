PHOTOS: Top 10 Graduation Colleges in Pune

By: Aakash Singh | June 26, 2024
Ferguson College, with it's location, legacy and knowledgeable faculty members remains the top choice among Pune students. It offers courses in Arts, Science and Commerce fields
MIT WPU is one of the oldest institutions in Pune which provides several courses from Engineering to Business Administration
FLAME University is a premier institute in Pune which offers series of courses from Communication to Design and from Business to Data
SP College (Sir Parashurambhau College) is second most preferred college among students for its Arts courses
Modern College in Pune provides courses in Arts, Science and Commerce and is one of the preferred choice among students
BMCC, located at the heart of the Pune is one of the best colleges for Commerce stream
Nowrosjee Wadia College is known for its strong academic standards, wide range of course options, and supportive teaching staff (Bund Garden Rd)
Abasaheb Garware College: This college offers a wide range of streams and is renowned for its dedicated faculty and holistic educational approach
Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University provides numerous graduation courses from Humanities to Science to Medical Sciences
College of Engineering Pune is one of the finest engineering colleges in the state and country. It provides BTech and MTech Courses