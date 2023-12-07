PHOTOS: Top 10 EVs At Pune's Electric Vehicle India International EV Show

By: Staff Reporter | December 07, 2023
They have displayed the latest sports bikes, and scooters; Delta R3 Bike, Delta E5 Bike and Alfa R3 Scooter
SOURABH PARAKH
The exhibition showcased a diverse array of cutting-edge products, ranging from innovative two-wheelers to advanced four-wheelers, leaving a lasting impression on attendees
Altigreen is a Bengaluru-based manufacturer of electric 3-wheelers.
The India International EV Show witnessed an overwhelming response as enthusiasts, industry leaders, and the general public flocked to experience the future of electric mobility
SOURABH PARAKH
Musashi a Japanese company displayed their transmission and motor technology in the Kerala-based EV startup’s EV vehicle BNC Perfetto
SOURABH PARAKH
Ignis: Maruti Suzuki Ignis was converted into an EV by Pune-based company Northway. Which was India’s first Ingis EV
SOURABH PARAKH
Commercial Three-Wheeler Lucas TVS's EV motor and controller in the Kerala Green Stream (E-Cart) Special Purpose battery-operated vehicle
SOURABH PARAKH
KIA: Kia India displayed their EV6, the latest electric vehicle is the company's first dedicated EV platform
SOURABH PARAKH
SOURABH PARAKH