PHOTOS: Thousands Gather To Pay Tribute To Mata Ramai In Aurangabad

By: Manish Gajbhiye | February 07, 2024
Ramabai Ambedkar was the wife of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, a prominent Indian jurist, social reformer, and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution
Ramabai Ambedkar actively supported her husband's social and political endeavors, advocating for the rights of marginalized communities and contributing to the upliftment of the Dalits in India
Connaught Place in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar witnessed a massive gathering on Wednesday, as thousands paid tribute to Ramabai Ambedkar on her birth anniversary
The event, initiated by activists of the Ambedkarite Movement and city artists, commenced with a mass prayer
Renowned artists from across the state showcased their talents, including musical performances
Rappers Raj Mungse, G Subodh, Ajeet, Goku, and AXS Boy energized the audience with their performances
The program included the rendition of 'Ramai Vandan Geet' and performances
The enthusiastic response from the gathered crowd persisted throughout the day
The 'Ramai Pahat' program, organised at the venue, honored Ramabai, the wife of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.