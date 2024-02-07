PHOTOS: Thousands Gather To Pay Tribute To Mata Ramai In Aurangabad

By: Manish Gajbhiye | February 07, 2024

Ramabai Ambedkar was the wife of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, a prominent Indian jurist, social reformer, and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution

Ramabai Ambedkar actively supported her husband's social and political endeavors, advocating for the rights of marginalized communities and contributing to the upliftment of the Dalits in India

Connaught Place in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar witnessed a massive gathering on Wednesday, as thousands paid tribute to Ramabai Ambedkar on her birth anniversary

The event, initiated by activists of the Ambedkarite Movement and city artists, commenced with a mass prayer

Renowned artists from across the state showcased their talents, including musical performances

Rappers Raj Mungse, G Subodh, Ajeet, Goku, and AXS Boy energized the audience with their performances

The program included the rendition of 'Ramai Vandan Geet' and performances

The enthusiastic response from the gathered crowd persisted throughout the day

The 'Ramai Pahat' program, organised at the venue, honored Ramabai, the wife of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.