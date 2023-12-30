PHOTOS: Thousands Gather For Grand 'Shri Ram Mangal Akshata Kalash Yatra' In Maharashtra's Karad

By: Rambhau Jagtap | December 30, 2023
Thousands gathered for the 'Shri Ram Mangal Akshata Kalash Yatra,' a grand procession that symbolised deep spiritual and devotional sentiments
The procession followed a route traversing key areas such as Dutt Chowk, Azad Chowk, Chavdi Chowk, Kanyashala, Jyotibaba Mandir, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Statue, and Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil statue
Participants were adorned in traditional clothing, many donning saffron costumes, hats, and dupattas, creating a vibrant and colorful atmosphere
The event drew a diverse gathering, including spiritual organisations, bhajan mandals, various sects, maths, Ganpati mandals, and Navratri mandals from both Karad and neighbouring regions
The yatra carried deep religious significance, symbolising spiritual devotion and reverence towards Lord Ram
The procession exemplified community unity, serving as a celebratory event steeped in spiritual and cultural significance for the people of Karad and surrounding areas
Scheduled for January 22, the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the Ram Temple at Ayodhya is anticipated to witness the presence of esteemed personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi
