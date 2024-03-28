PHOTOS: Shiv Jayanti Celebrated Across Pune With Fervour

By: Aakash Singh | March 28, 2024

Birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was celebrated in Pune by people including political leaders with fervour

Anand Chaini

February 19 is celebrated as Shiv Jayanti, but today it was observed according to the Hindu calendar

Anand Chaini

Statues of the great Maratha king were adorned with garlands and decorations on this occasion

Anand Chaini

Various installations were created to honour the beloved king

Anand Chaini

Kasba Peth MLA and MVA's Pune candidate Ravindra Dhangekar also garlanded the great ruler

Twitter

Former Mayor and BJP's candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls Murlidhar Mohol garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Twitter

Pune Cantonment MLA and BJP leader Sunil Kamble also paid tribute on Shiv Jayanti

Twitter

Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil paid floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Twitter

BJP leader Jagdish Mulik participated in the Shiv Jayanti programme and paid honours

Twitter