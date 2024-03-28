PHOTOS: Shiv Jayanti Celebrated Across Pune With Fervour

By: Aakash Singh | March 28, 2024
Birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was celebrated in Pune by people including political leaders with fervour
Anand Chaini
February 19 is celebrated as Shiv Jayanti, but today it was observed according to the Hindu calendar
Statues of the great Maratha king were adorned with garlands and decorations on this occasion
Various installations were created to honour the beloved king
Kasba Peth MLA and MVA's Pune candidate Ravindra Dhangekar also garlanded the great ruler
Former Mayor and BJP's candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls Murlidhar Mohol garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Pune Cantonment MLA and BJP leader Sunil Kamble also paid tribute on Shiv Jayanti
Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil paid floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
BJP leader Jagdish Mulik participated in the Shiv Jayanti programme and paid honours