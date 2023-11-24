PHOTOS: Sadhu Vaswani's 144th Birth Anniversary Celebrations Commences With Rath Yatra In Pune

By: Anand Chaini | November 24, 2023

The Sadhu Vaswani Mission hosted its annual rath yatra on Thursday to commemorate Sadhu Vaswani's 144th birthday, aiming to propagate his message of love and compassion

Anand Chaini

The procession featured a custom-made rath resembling a spaceship, adorned with a lifelike statue of Sadhu Vaswani and a portrait of Dada JP Vaswani

Anand Chaini

Beginning at 5pm from the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, the yatra concluded at 8pm, covering a 5km stretch through the Camp area

Anand Chaini

Didi Krishna Kumari, Executive Head of Sadhu Vaswani Mission, led the rath yatra, distributing prasad among the attendees

Anand Chaini

The rath was accompanied by vans with vocalists singing kirtans and bhajans, while hundreds of devotees walked alongside, chanting in unison

Anand Chaini

Thanks For Reading!

Who Was Sadhu Vaswani? Here's All You Need To Know About Educationist Who Started Mira Movement
Find out More