PHOTOS: Sadhu Vaswani's 144th Birth Anniversary Celebrations Commences With Rath Yatra In Pune

By: Anand Chaini | November 24, 2023
The Sadhu Vaswani Mission hosted its annual rath yatra on Thursday to commemorate Sadhu Vaswani's 144th birthday, aiming to propagate his message of love and compassion
The procession featured a custom-made rath resembling a spaceship, adorned with a lifelike statue of Sadhu Vaswani and a portrait of Dada JP Vaswani
Beginning at 5pm from the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, the yatra concluded at 8pm, covering a 5km stretch through the Camp area
Didi Krishna Kumari, Executive Head of Sadhu Vaswani Mission, led the rath yatra, distributing prasad among the attendees
The rath was accompanied by vans with vocalists singing kirtans and bhajans, while hundreds of devotees walked alongside, chanting in unison
