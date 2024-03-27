PHOTOS: Ravindra Dhangekar, Murlidhar Mohol, And Vasant More Discuss Pune's Vision At Wadeshwar Katta

By: Aakash Singh | March 27, 2024
Murlidhar Mohol (BJP), Vasant More (independent candidate), and Ravindra Dhangekar (Congress) came together for Wadeshwar Katta
Going beyond political differences, Pune's Wadeshwar Katta saw distinctive gathering where Lok Sabha contenders
Wadeshwar is a well-known eatery in Pune known for its delicious Maharashtrian cuisine and traditional breakfast items
Dhangekar elaborated on his application for the seat, highlighting his contributions and their recognition in securing ticket
NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakde moderated the discussion
Murlidhar Mohol expressed his aspiration to elevate Pune to the status of the country's premier city
Vasant More underscored his ambition to steer Pune's progress and implement the Katraj Pattern for the city's development
Ravindra Dhangekar is the incumbent MLA of Congress from Kasba Assembly seat in Pune
Media gathered at the event as political differences were set aside, uniting participants in a shared vision