PHOTOS: Pune's Grand Celebration On Ambedkar Jayanti Honours The Leader

By: Megha Yadav | April 14, 2024
The birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was celebrated in a grand manner in Pune on Sunday with well-attended processions being organised
Anand Chaini
Pune's rich history of social reform movements aligns with Ambedkar's vision, making the celebration of his birth anniversary an important occasion
Anand Chaini
From toddlers taking their first steps to the elderly leaning on canes, a diverse spectrum of individuals gathered
Anand Chaini
Pune's diverse population, including students, professionals, activists, and community leaders, actively participated in celebrations
Anand Chaini
A massive crowd gathered, celebrating the occasion with smiles and selfies galore
Anand Chaini
Sunetra Pawa, the candidate of NCP (Ajit Pawar) for Baramati LS seat, was also present for the celebration
Anand Chaini
Many educational institutions and organisations in Pune hosted events and discussions on Ambedkar Jayanti to educate people about his life and work
Anand Chaini
A series of social-cultural events were organised throughout the day to commemorate Dr Ambedkar's life, teachings and contributions
Anand Chaini
Dr Ambedkar is revered as the champion of the downtrodden masses and his advocacy for Buddhism served as a ray of hope for the marginalized
Anand Chaini