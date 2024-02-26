PHOTOS: Punekars Give Enthusiastic Response To Maharashtra MSME Defense Expo 2024

By: Aakash Singh | February 26, 2024
26th February is the last day of these 3-days exhibition showcasing India's might in defense sector
DIO Pune
Visitors were intrigued by the advanced machinery and technologies exhibited in the MSME Defense Expo 2024
The exhibition aims at strengthening India's way to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defense production
DIP Pune
The exhibition showcases various weaponry, tanks, missiles, helicopters and modern technologies in the defense sector
DIP Pune
Minister of Industries Uday Samant and Minister of Higher and Technical Education were also present during the ceremony
Pune DIO
The expo got enthusiastic response from Punekars on it's first and second day
DIO Pune
This is the biggest such exhibition in the country of first of its kind in Maharashtra
DIO Pune
Students, citizens and people from this industry visited the expo and witnessed India's defense future
Maharashtra DGIPR
All countries are ready to work with India in defense sector, asserted Dy CM Fadnavis on this occasion
Maharashtra DGIPR
Visitors can visit this expo to get to know more about advanced defense technology making India more ready to defend itself
Maharashtra DGIPR