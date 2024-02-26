PHOTOS: Punekars Give Enthusiastic Response To Maharashtra MSME Defense Expo 2024

By: Aakash Singh | February 26, 2024

26th February is the last day of these 3-days exhibition showcasing India's might in defense sector

DIO Pune

Visitors were intrigued by the advanced machinery and technologies exhibited in the MSME Defense Expo 2024

The exhibition aims at strengthening India's way to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defense production

DIP Pune

The exhibition showcases various weaponry, tanks, missiles, helicopters and modern technologies in the defense sector

DIP Pune

Minister of Industries Uday Samant and Minister of Higher and Technical Education were also present during the ceremony

Pune DIO

The expo got enthusiastic response from Punekars on it's first and second day

DIO Pune

This is the biggest such exhibition in the country of first of its kind in Maharashtra

DIO Pune

Students, citizens and people from this industry visited the expo and witnessed India's defense future

Maharashtra DGIPR

All countries are ready to work with India in defense sector, asserted Dy CM Fadnavis on this occasion

Maharashtra DGIPR

Visitors can visit this expo to get to know more about advanced defense technology making India more ready to defend itself

Maharashtra DGIPR