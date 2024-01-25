PHOTOS: Pune Police Set For Republic Day Parade

By: Aakash Singh | January 25, 2024
Pune Traffic Police's squad took charge on the eve of Republic Day.
Students also joined rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade
This year, the Republic Day Parade in Pune will feature the active participation of three squads comprising female cops
The squad, under the supervision of Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr, conducted a final rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade
Strict instructions were issued to ensure precise coordination among the band and the marching contingent
Participants were urged to exhibit full enthusiasm and energy during the parade by Pune CP Retesh Kumaarr