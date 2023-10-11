PHOTOS: PCMC Glitters On Foundation Day; Employees Enjoy Fun Games

By: Staff Reporter | October 11, 2023
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) celebrated its Foundation Day on Wednesday
The vibrant lights illuminated the PCMC budiling
PCMC's top official, Shekhar Singh, honored the memory of Annasaheb Magar, the visionary behind PCMC's establishment, with a floral tribute at his life-sized statue.
The occasion was marked by a joyful atmosphere, with employees taking part in various fun games. PCMC Chief Shekhar Singh playing musical chair.
Pimpri-Chinchwad came into existence after the state government decided to merge four gram panchayats
PCMC's Foundation Day was not just about formal celebrations; it was a time for employees to come together and enjoy some friendly competition.
The corporation also arranged a blood donation camp to contribute to a noble cause.