PHOTOS: Kumbharwada In Pune, Your Go-To Destination For All Pottery Needs

By: Aakash Singh | February 07, 2024
Kumbhar Wada in Pune, a 500-year-old market at Dengle Bridge, blends history and modernity
It allures visitors to witness the rich past and contemporary vibrancy
An idol of godess Durga at a stall in Kumbharwada
Abundant space and water along the Mutha River beckoned the ceramic-making community
In Kumbharwada, a stall offers small chulhas for sale, catering to diverse needs
Colorful matkas available for sale, gearing up for the upcoming summer season
Danglers and wind chimes, perfect decorative items, are also available
Exquisite individual pottery masterpiece in the shape of a duck-shaped pot
Despite a bustling atmosphere throughout the year, Kumbhar Wada experiences a brief respite during the two to three months of the rainy season
The potters' community has shifted to Mundhwa, marking a change from the traditional potter's wheel to the automatic wheel
Several stalls impressive collection of large decorative vases
Potters skillfully applying black coloring to earthen pots
The distinct structure of shops in Kumbhar Wada unfolds, where commercial activities occur at the front
Pottery takes center stage as summer approaches, occupying significant space