PHOTOS: Jallosh Shikshanacha 2024 - A Celebration Of Students, Teachers, Creativity, And Innovation

By: Aakash Singh | January 23, 2024
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is celebrating the accomplishments and aspirations of its students, teachers, and schools
The event is being held at a two-day event hosted at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi
It aims to showcase the talent and creativity of the students, as well as the efforts and innovations of the teachers and the knowledge partners
The exhibitions will display the work of the students, teachers, and knowledge partners, such as projects, models, paintings, crafts, and digital products
The carnival will offer a fun-filled experience for the students, with games, rides, food stalls, and entertainment
The event will feature a range of activities and performances, such as cultural programmes, exhibitions, panel discussions, awards, and a carnival