PHOTOS: Grand Procession Celebrates Mahatma Phule Jayanti In Nashik

By: Aakash Singh | April 12, 2024
The birth anniversary of the esteemed social reformer, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, was commemorated with fervour and enthusiasm in Nashik
The chitrarath procession, graced by the esteemed presence of Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and presided over by celebration committee president Ambadas Khaire
A couple dressed as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Ramabai Ambedkar for Chitraratha
A couple dressed as Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule
The procession commenced in the evening from Mahalakshmi Chal in Old Nashik
It saw traditional drums, clappers, and firecrackers, and it had a vibrant display of jubilation
A man dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the procession
On this auspicious occasion, social organisations, political parties, and dignitaries from various sectors paid homage
During the procession, musicians united to set the beat for the tribal dance