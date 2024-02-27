PHOTOS: Flower Show 'Ranjai Mahotsav' In Pimpri Chinchwad, Click Here For Venue, Ticket, Timings, Dates

By: Ankita Apte | February 27, 2024
The program will also showcase an exhibition and competition of flowers, fruits, vegetables and gardens
An initiative of of the Tree Authority of PCMC, this is the 27th year of Ranjai Mahotsav
This program has been organized at Mayors residence, sector 27, near Sant Tukaram Udyan, Nigdi pradhikaran and is open for all
It also showcases traditional models and is appreciated by visitors
The festival presents a variety of flowers, in numerous colors and patterns
The festival not only showcases the aesthetic aspect of flowers but also provides an opportunity for learning about gardening and horticulture
It enthralls the visitors with a splash of colors, shades and fragrances
Key attractions include flowers, fruit and vegetable plants, medicinal and ornamental plants, international flowers, hydroponics
Anand Chaini
Gardening enthusiasts have been appealed to visit Ranjai Mahotsav 2024