PHOTOS: CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Koyna Water Tourism Centre

By: Ankita Apte | March 09, 2024
Situated at the Koyna reservoir in Munavale, it stands as the largest freshwater water tourism centre in the country, the CM stated
The event marked a significant milestone in Maharashtra Government's Tourism Development initiatives
Mr. Shinde highlighted the abundant natural beauty nestled in the Sahyadri region, underscoring the need to harness its potential for tourism promotion
He emphasised the the government's commitment to prioritise environmentally friendly development and local employment opportunities in the area
Industries Minister Uday Samant, Guardian Minister of Satara District Shambhuraj Desai, veteran film actor Nana Patekar were present during the event
CM Shinde also inaugurated bamboo value addition centre and tusser silk sustainable employment and forest conservation project at Mauje in Satara district
He also launched the silt-free dam and silt-rich farm scheme, under which, the silt in the Koyna dam will be removed
Tusser silk cultivation will prove to be a boon for the farmers in Western ranges, stated Mr. Shinde
