PHOTOS: Christians In Pune Observe Good Friday

By: Aakash Singh | March 29, 2024
Christians across the world observe Good Friday as the day when Jesus Christ died on the cross for humanity
Anand Chaini
On this day, diverse customs and ceremonies are observed to honor the sacrifice of Jesus
Anand Chaini
On Good Friday, many Christians participate in somber reflections and religious services to remember the crucifixion and death of Jesus
Art dedicated to life of Jesus Christ at a church in Pune
Anand Chaini
Morning programme at St Xavier's catholic church near Shivaji market
Anand Chaini
The bulk of religious traditions begin on Friday in Pune
Anand Chaini
People offered prayers at a church as they observed Good Friday
Anand Chaini
Good Friday is observed with various religious ceremonies and traditions
Anand Chaini
Churches in Pune hosted special services featuring prayers, readings, hymns, and the veneration of the cross
Anand Chaini