PHOTOS: Christians In Pune Observe Good Friday

By: Aakash Singh | March 29, 2024

Christians across the world observe Good Friday as the day when Jesus Christ died on the cross for humanity

Anand Chaini

On this day, diverse customs and ceremonies are observed to honor the sacrifice of Jesus

On Good Friday, many Christians participate in somber reflections and religious services to remember the crucifixion and death of Jesus

Art dedicated to life of Jesus Christ at a church in Pune

Morning programme at St Xavier's catholic church near Shivaji market

The bulk of religious traditions begin on Friday in Pune

People offered prayers at a church as they observed Good Friday

Good Friday is observed with various religious ceremonies and traditions

Churches in Pune hosted special services featuring prayers, readings, hymns, and the veneration of the cross

