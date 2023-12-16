PHOTOS: Children Bring Joy And Enthusiasm To Pune International Literary Festival

By: Anand Chaini | December 16, 2023
11th edition of Pune International Literary Festival (PILF) is underway at YASHADA on Baner Road
The event boasts an engaging lineup with over 100 speakers participating in 70+ sessions
Diverse activities include panel discussions, book launches, readings, and intriguing book talks
A 'Book-Nook' on the lawn offers a unique space for literary engagement and discovery
The festival was inaugurated by 5 young kids this year
Inauguration by five young children from different schools emphasizes the focus on integrating reading into the culture