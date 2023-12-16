PHOTOS: Children Bring Joy And Enthusiasm To Pune International Literary Festival

By: Anand Chaini | December 16, 2023

11th edition of Pune International Literary Festival (PILF) is underway at YASHADA on Baner Road

The event boasts an engaging lineup with over 100 speakers participating in 70+ sessions

Diverse activities include panel discussions, book launches, readings, and intriguing book talks

A 'Book-Nook' on the lawn offers a unique space for literary engagement and discovery

The festival was inaugurated by 5 young kids this year

Inauguration by five young children from different schools emphasizes the focus on integrating reading into the culture